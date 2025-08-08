Excitement builds for Warwickshire Lego fans ahead of Coventry Brick Festival

Coventry Brick Festival promises to provide fun for all the family.

Working rollercoasters and giant fantasy figures will help to build the excitement at a celebration of all things Lego.

Coventry Brick Festival is set to wow around 2,000 Lego enthusiasts from across the Midlands with building competitions, large scale displays, activities and a dedicated building area for people to ‘channel your creativity’.

The event, which takes place at Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday, September 13, will take on a Muppets Theatre theme so visitors might just see Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy in brick form.

The festival will boast a different look to last year’s with totally new or significantly updated Lego displays, brand new photo opportunities and activities, a new Radio Controlled Car Zone and a new selection of games in the Gaming Zone.

Around 30 trader tables will be set up to give collectors and builders, young and old, a chance to buy loose bricks, new LEGO sets, retired LEGO sets, minifigures and all manner of accessories.

CupOBricks will have a near limitless selection of loose bricks available and at affordable prices, with a large Pick-&-Build Cup on offer, Demonhunter Bricks will offer custom designed Lego kits and Framedup will showcase its unique and quirky Lego artwork.

Kellie Shuttleworth, from organisers Showmasters Events, said: “Coventry Brick Festival promises to be an absolute must-visit for Lego collectors and builders from across the region.

“There will be so much for visitors to see and do during the course of the day. No two Brick Festivals are ever the same. Every event offers something different; and this year’s Coventry Brick Festival will be no exception.

“Our Muppet’s Theatre theme will ensure the event feels very much like a one-off. And, with rollercoasters and giant fantasy figures on the bill, it’s set to be an extravagant, Lego-led spectacle.”

Brick Festivals were established in 2018 to enable enthusiasts and exhibitors to share their love for all things Lego. Events are held right across the country, from Colchester and Chesterfield to Hull and Harlow.

Jenni Ford, Director of Sales and Marketing at Coventry Building Society Arena, said: “Coventry Brick Festival is set to be a great day out for Lego-loving families, exhibitors and traders alike.

“With such a fun and varied line-up of activities, exhibitions and trade tables, the event is sure to be a hit with enthusiasts of all ages and we’re delighted to welcome it back to our venue.”

Previous events have sold out so the public are strongly advised to book tickets in advance to avoid disappointment. Early Bird tickets, giving visitors an hour of extra fun and a free Lego gift on entry, are available in addition to standard entry passes.

For all tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/coventry-brick-festival-september-2025-tickets-1075626129709