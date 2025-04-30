Excitement sky high for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s first clay shoot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is delighted to launch its first clay shoot event, promising an exciting day of fun and friendly competition. The event will take place on Saturday, May 31 at the West Midlands Shooting Ground, one of the region's most historic shooting venues.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proudly sponsored by JT Hughes Group, a leading Shropshire based car dealership, the event will follow a traditional 100 bird sporting format. Participants will take on twelve clay shooting stands over the course of two hours, offering an exciting challenge for experienced clay enthusiasts. Beyond the competition, there’s plenty to explore, including sponsor stands and the charity’s helicopter demonstration pod.

Team bookings are now open, with various timeslots available throughout the day. Each team can include up to six members, and all participants must hold a valid shotgun license. Entry is £75 per person. Attendees can also pre-order a limited edition Clay Shoot branded Jack Pyke gilet for £29.95, a fantastic way to remember the experience and make more missions possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo Bailey, group events lead at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: "We are extremely thankful to JT Hughes Group for sponsoring this event. As our first ever clay shoot, we’re excited to welcome seasoned participants to West Midlands Shooting Ground. This is a fantastic opportunity to enjoy a great day out with friends or colleagues while supporting our vital work across the Midlands. We look forward to bringing together supporters from the communities we serve.”

Representatives from JT Hughes, West Midlands Shooting Ground, and Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

John Hughes, Chairman of JT Hughes Group said: “We are incredibly proud to sponsor Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s first Clay Shoot. This event is a fantastic opportunity to come together for an enjoyable day while supporting a service that plays a critical role in our community. The lifesaving missions the charity undertakes every day make a tangible difference when it matters most.”

All proceeds from the event will directly support Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s lifesaving pre-hospital emergency service, helping to save lives across the region.

For more details and to book your tickets, please visit: midlandsairambulance.com/events/maac-clay-shoot/

To find out more about Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s vital, lifesaving work, visit midlandsairambulance.com and follow the organisation on social media.