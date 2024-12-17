Exciting new TV pilot seeks participants in Warwickshire

Five Mile Films, an award-winning TV production company, is on the lookout for individuals who would like to shake things up in their lives and venture beyond their usual routine for an exciting new TV pilot (non-broadcast).

This unique documentary-style project will follow participants (accompanied by a friend or family member) over the course of a weekend, where they’ll allow a roll of the dice to determine their every decision —big or small.

The producers are specifically seeking people in and around Warwickshire who feel stuck in a routine or are yearning for adventure but haven’t yet taken the plunge. This opportunity could also benefit people who are socially anxious or wish to build confidence.

If you or someone you know is ready to break free from the ordinary and explore something new, Five Mile Films wants to hear from you.

For more information, contact the production team at [email protected]

