Exciting programme of events taking place at two historic venues this summer

Music, art, history and activities for all the family have been organised at London Road Cemetery and Charterhouse in Coventry.

Friday afternoons at London Road Cemetery throughout August will be a time for fun and creativity in Paxton's Arboretum.

The eclectic programme of activities between 2pm to 4pm features challenges, stories, surprises, and arts and crafts ranging from story-telling and cyanotype printing with Ruby Nixon to PopUp Parkour with Ascension Dance.

Artwork from Coventry-based textile artist Karen Johnson who will be in residence at London Road Cem

Textile artist Karen Johnson will also be in residence to create decorative textiles to transform the Dell green space at the Cemetery.

Visitors can join the Coventry-based artist for workshops to explore various techniques including screen printing and applique as well as tassels, pompoms and bunting.

Archery Out and About is a great opportunity to take inspiration from the Paris Olympics and have a go at archery in the walled garden at Charterhouse off London Road near Coventry city centre which will be led by trained instructors from archery’s Great Britain team.

All equipment will be provided for those taking part from aged five upwards on Sunday, August 18, with sessions starting at 11am.

There will also be story-telling with Peggy King throughout the day along with music and play with Coventry Mummers between 1pm and 3pm as part of a packed day of activities including guided tours of Charterhouse at 11am.

Volunteers will also be giving guided tours of the Grade I listed building at 11am on Saturday, August 17 when there will be live music on-site in the afternoon.

The varied events calendar continues with Tomb Tales meet London Road Cemetery residents when there will be two short talks from research volunteers and a tour of the cemetery to find out the stories of women buried there between 2pm and 4pm on Thursday, August 22.

Coventry artist Rupert Cordeux will be exhibiting and selling his paintings at Charterhouse which will include watercolours painted during its restoration on August 17 and 18 when Triumph Brewhouse will be bringing their pop-up café.

The month rounds off with Charterhouse taking part in the National Garden Scheme open days when people can bring a picnic and enjoy the scents and sounds of the walled garden from 11am until 3pm on Friday, August 16 and Friday, August 23.

Jennie Rutte, of Historic Coventry Trust which led the £12 million restoration of Charterhouse, said a wide range of activities had been organised to appeal to all members of the community.

She said: “This is the perfect time of the year to get and about to explore Coventry and the places on your doorstep.

“On Friday afternoons during the summer, we will be running activities inspired by the inventiveness and creativity of the designer of London Road Cemetery, Joseph Paxton, who also created the gardens at Chatsworth House, the great glasshouse at Crystal Palace and popularised the Cavendish banana!

“It is the first time the Charterhouse Gardens have featured in the National Garden Scheme since 1930 so it is a fantastic opportunity to come along and enjoy a picnic in our walled garden.

“There is so much to learn while having fun at London Road Cemetery and Charterhouse whatever your age and we hope the varied events will keep everyone entertained throughout the summer.”