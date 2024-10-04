Experience the magic of the Enchanted Christmas Kingdom at Hatton!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The highly successful ‘Enchanted Christmas Kingdom’ returns for a third year every weekend from 30 November when Hatton Country World is transformed into a Winter Wonderland. After last year's dazzling success and rave 5-star TripAdvisor reviews, the organisers at Hatton have promised this year will be even more spectacular!

New for this year is Mr Holly’s Festive Friends Show which will entertain families withcheeky giggles, festive joy, and exciting mystery in addition to the diverse variety of animals. Other activities include the 3D Glowing Forest, where adults and children can immerse themselves in a magical world of lights and festive figures, an interactive North Pole postal station for sending letters to Father Christmas, visiting Father Christmas in his cosy Grotto, gingerbread decorating with Mother Christmas, reindeer food making, choosing a gift from Father Christmas’s Secret Toy Shop, and putting a wish on the Wishing Tree!

Even the animals are getting into the festive spirit this year! Visitors can head over to Farmyard Favourites, Scales and Tails, and Guinea Pig Village, where the adorable guinea pigs will be busy decking out their cosy homes in festive decorations. Children can feed, hold, and cuddle a variety of animals, from gentle donkeys to slithery snakes and experience the magic of Christmas with some furry (and scaly) friends!

The Enchanted Christmas Kingdom’s huge Indoor SuperSlide Mania also provides fun for the whole family. Children can get into a spin on the Teacups, take to the skies on the Flying Bugs and go on the Merry Go Round, Swings and Trampolines.

Johnnie Arkwright, the visionary behind Hatton Country World, invites visitors to “Step into a Christmas wonderland that will be the pinnacle of your festive season! With mesmerising activities, irresistible seasonal treats, and an exclusive visit to Father Christmas in his enchanting woodland grotto, this year’s celebration is set to outshine the magic of last year. So, grab your cosiest scarf and gloves, and prepare for an unforgettable, heartwarming Christmas adventure at Hatton – where the magic of the season truly comes to life!”

Visitors will need to spend a minimum of 3 hours at Hatton to enjoy the full experience. Price for children start from £35 and prices for adults start from £20, depending on the date. The all-inclusive package takes away the worry of finding any hidden extras as all the activities and special present from Father Christmas are included. Timed slots to visit the Father Christmas Grotto must be pre-booked via the website. For more information, ticket bookings, and updates please visit the website at www.hattonworld.com