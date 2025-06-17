Explore Birmingham's dark history and ghost stories this summer with a Ghastly Guide
This isn’t your average sightseeing stroll. Armed with just your Ghastly Guide booklet and a pen, you’ll follow directions through the heart of the city, investigating a fictional crime inspired by real history.
Along the way, you’ll read stories about the cities dark past including Slogging Gangs, secret cemeteries, public executions, and chilling ghost stories.
At each location there are multi-choice questions which you must answer by finding information on nearby monuments, statues, signs and landmarks. Each correct answer will allow you to eliminate a suspect from your investigation, bringing you one step closer to solving the mystery.
Ghastly Guides are completely self-guided and so no booking is necessary and you can do them at your own pace, whenever you like. A great way to get out and exploring this summer.
A Ghastly Guide of Birmingham - The Case of the Gravedigger's Guilt is available online at www.ghastlyguides.co.uk for £14.99.
Or you can follow them on facebook.com/ghastlyguides or Instagram.com/ghastlyguides for updates on new guides.