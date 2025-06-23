Exploring colours, moods & textures — an unmissable celebration of local talent, culture, and community at St. Mary's Church, Warwick

“There is something for everyone in this unmissable exhibition” says professional artist and teacher Lyndy Rogan.

The exhibition is a part of Warwickshire Open Studios, a county-wide event that invites the public into artists’ spaces to view their work, meet makers, and appreciate the rich creative community that thrives in our region.

Ceramicist Ginte Zacharini believes that the show is more than just a collection of works; it’s a testimony to the enduring ability of art to connect people across generations and backgrounds, illuminate hidden traditions binding with new trends and technological advance. Sandra Heard, a Mixed Media artist, completely agrees with this opinion adding that many communities are experiencing a renewal of interest in their own heritage and a need for shared spaces of expression, this show highlights the rich pool of creativity within Warwick and its surroundings — affirming the arts as a key thread in the fabric of communal life.

Artists participating:

🎨 Susan Nicholls – Painting

🌟 Ginte Zacharini – Ceramics

🪵 Howard Lucas – Wood Turning

📸 Julie Cooke – Photography

🎨 Lyndy Rogan – Painting

🎨 Sandra Heard – Mixed Media

🌈 Pictorio – Painting

💎 Steve Jackson – Stained Glass

🎨 Susanne Soal – Painting

Sue Nicholls, have always been passionate about conservation, and the beauty and grace of the natural world. The advances in technology bring these wonders into our homes, allowing us to know aspects of lives previous nature lovers could never have imagined. I count myself extremely fortunate to have the time to try to recreate the stunning characteristics of so many wonderful creatures.

One of the exhibiting artists, Ginte Zacharini, ceramicist, brings her deep love for nature into every piece she makes. Her handmade ceramics tell a story — inspired by organic shapes, textures, and colours — reflecting the relationship between nature, art, and culture. Ginte's work is internationally acclaimed and collected by art lovers in the USA, UAE, Switzerland and the UK, and Los Angeles in particular has a deep appreciation for her unique artistry.

Howard Lucas, a craftsman, woodturner and up-cycler, finds his greatest inspiration in the rich grain patterns, textures and colours of wood, which he emphasises and highlights in his work with the application of color. An avid upcycling advocate, Howard transforms discarded, salvaged, or recycled items into functional pieces —giving each piece a new life while conserving resources. His practice highlights how artistry and sustainability can go hand in hand.

Through her images photographer Julie Cooke creates a narrative of connection between landscape and human condition. In their minimalist style, the gentle tones evoke stillness and calm such as that found within the landscape. “Through my work, I hope people will journey into the image and receive solace and reflection in the way that I do in their creation.”

“The historic St. Mary's Church — a space that has stood at the center of Warwick’s civic and spiritual life for nearly a millennia — provides a dramatic and fitting backdrop to this contemporary expression of creativity”, say Susanne Soal and Pictorio. “Here, past and present come together in a rich dialogue — honoring traditions while embracing renewal — reflecting a community that is proud of its roots but forward-looking in its imagination.”

Susanne Soal, an intuitive artist working in watercolours and mixed media, experienced a creative awakening during the Covid lockdown. Guided by a spiritual connection with her late father — a sculptor and key influence — she developed a distinctive style rooted in nature and memory. “Trees set the scene,” he would say, a phrase that continues to inspire her deeply personal and evolving body of work.

Pictorio, a painter and decorator of over 50 years of experience, thirty of which were with the National Trust. I use my experience of paints and special effects within my paintings and landscapes.With special memories working in Florence and Rome combined with my love of detail.Which will reflect in my work as an artist

Steve Jackson is a Leamington-based stained glass artist who uses both leadwork and copper foil techniques, and recycled antique glass and materials wherever possible, to create modern, vibrant and unusual stained glass artwork. He believes that art should be accessible to all and produces a wide range of affordable stained glass pieces.

Dates: 21st June 2025 – 6th of July 2025

Location: St. Mary's Church, Old Square, Warwick CV34 4AB

Admission: Free — all are warmly invited to attend.

Part of:Warwickshire Open Studios 2025

1 . Contributed Sandra Heard Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Julie Cooke Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Susanne Soal Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Lyndy Rogan Photo: Submitted