Feast of Fiddles spring tour comes to Royal Spa Centre

By Max Soars
Contributor
Published 7th Feb 2025, 11:03 BST
Updated 7th Feb 2025, 11:12 BST
Feast of Fiddlesplaceholder image
Feast of Fiddles
2025 and Feast of Fiddles set out on their spring tour once again – their 30th!

Two storming performances at the New Forest Folk Festival and Fairport’s Cropredy Convention in 2024 promoted what has become their 8th recording and another live offering at that.

Born in Nettlebed on Valentine’s Day 1994 as a one-off special concert, Feast of Fiddles is a band of friends that puts on a show of huge dynamic range performed with passion, joy and a liberal dose of fun.

This year fiddlers Garry Blakeley (Band of Two), Ian Cutler (Bully Wee), Marion Fleetwood (Trad Arr, Sandy Denny Project), Tom Leary (Joe Brown), Brian McNeill (Battlefield Band) and Simon Swarbrick (Merry Hell) bring a large range of fiddle playing styles to the rock back-line – all held together by legendary drummer Dave Mattacks. It’s not unheard of for past alumni to make guest appearances along the way so keep an eye open for tour news on the website. This is a live music entertainment like no other on the circuit which is guaranteed to be enjoyed by even the most doubting of friends dragged along!

“Britain’s fiddling supergroup” – Mark Radcliffe, BBC Radio 2

Tickets £29 Tel 01926 334418 https://warwickdc-gov.uk/royalspacentre show 7.30pm

To follow the tour and all up to date info. please visit https://facebook.com/Feastoffiddles/ https://feastoffiddles.co.uk/

To see the band in action https://youtu.be/Eu2rCv6KGsU

Photo Credit Wandering River Photography- Stephen Stoddart.

