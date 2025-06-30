Feathers and fascination as Jubilee House welcomes birds of prey for Care Home Open Week
Jubilee House, part of the Berkley Care Group, partnered with Owl Adventures to bring the majestic birds in for a sensory encounter designed to inspire awe, spark conversation, and support wellbeing.
The visiting birds included a striking Harris hawk, a serene barn owl, and two fluffy baby owls, all introduced to residents by expert handlers who shared stories, answered questions, and encouraged gentle interactions.
The event created an immediate sense of wonder. Residents were fascinated by the calm nature of the birds, and many took the opportunity to stroke their feathers and ask about their behaviour and care.
A particularly touching moment came when a resident who rarely engages in group activities, reached out to gently stroke the barn owl, prompting smiles from fellow residents and carers alike.
Events like these form a key part of Jubilee House’s wellbeing programme, with a strong focus on sensory experiences and nature-based enrichment. For residents living with dementia, animal encounters can offer a powerful combination of grounding, joy and comfort.
Looking ahead, Jubilee House has a full summer calendar planned, including a garden tea party with live music, storytelling with local schoolchildren, and sensory gardening afternoons, all designed to create joy, connection and a strong community spirit.
Commenting on the occasion, Ann-Marie Baker, Senior Customer Relations Manager at Jubilee House, said: “We wanted to do something truly memorable for Care Home Open Week, something that would spark wonder and create connections. Owl Adventures was the perfect choice, and the experience went far beyond our expectations.
“Seeing the residents so engaged, curious, and full of smiles was incredibly special. It was a reminder of how powerful nature-based experiences can be, and we’re already looking forward to the next one.”