February half-term fun at Kenilworth Castle

Don’t miss out on this unforgettable day of historical adventure, fun, and family-friendly, interactive entertainment.

bZents Theatre Company brings legendary tales to life! bZents Theatre Company is excited to invite audiences of all ages to join them for a day of adventure and entertainment at Kenilworth Castle as they present two exciting historical productions: Tales of Robin Hood and What-ho Henry during the February half term (15-23 February 2025).

Tales of Robin HoodStep into the world of Sherwood Forest and discover the legendary outlaw, Robin Hood, as bZents Theatre Company brings this classic tale to life. Watch as Robin fights for justice, outwits the Sheriff of Nottingham, and steals from the rich to give to the poor. A thrilling and heart-warming experience for all ages, this interactive show is sure to captivate the entire family.

What-ho HenryExperience the dramatic highs, lows, and even beheadings of King Henry VIII in What-ho Henry. This lively production will take audiences on a whirlwind journey through the reign of one of England's most famous monarchs. Learn about his marriages, his legacy, and his connection to Kenilworth Castle, the home of his daughter, Elizabeth I.

Have-a-Go Archery SessionsFor those who have always wanted to try their hand at archery, bZents Theatre Company offers exciting ‘have-a-go’ sessions throughout the day. Budding young archers can test their aim and channel their inner Robin Hood with guidance from expert instructors.

