February half-term fun at Kenilworth Castle
Tales of Robin HoodStep into the world of Sherwood Forest and discover the legendary outlaw, Robin Hood, as bZents Theatre Company brings this classic tale to life. Watch as Robin fights for justice, outwits the Sheriff of Nottingham, and steals from the rich to give to the poor. A thrilling and heart-warming experience for all ages, this interactive show is sure to captivate the entire family.
What-ho HenryExperience the dramatic highs, lows, and even beheadings of King Henry VIII in What-ho Henry. This lively production will take audiences on a whirlwind journey through the reign of one of England's most famous monarchs. Learn about his marriages, his legacy, and his connection to Kenilworth Castle, the home of his daughter, Elizabeth I.
Have-a-Go Archery SessionsFor those who have always wanted to try their hand at archery, bZents Theatre Company offers exciting ‘have-a-go’ sessions throughout the day. Budding young archers can test their aim and channel their inner Robin Hood with guidance from expert instructors.
Don’t miss out on this unforgettable day of historical adventure, fun, and family-friendly, interactive entertainment. Tickets are available now, and we encourage all guests to come dressed as their favourite outlaw or royal figure!