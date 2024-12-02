Festive fun and fundraising at The Fleur

Families are being invited to enjoy some animal antics at two charity events that form part of new line up of entertainment at The Fleur de Lys pub in Lowsonford in December.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pub is partnering with local businesses The Good Day Farm On Tour and MJ’s Animal Antics, for the special family fundraising events in aid of Warwick-based children’s charity Molly Ollys.

On Saturday, December 21st the pub gardens will welcome a variety of animals, from ducks to donkeys, pigs, geese sheep and more, when The Good Day Farm On Tour mobile farm takes temporary residence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event runs from 11am-12pm and tickets include an hour with the animals and a chocolate treat. Coffee, cakes and brunch will also be available.

Christmas activity days

On Saturday, December 28th, there will be the chance to meet bearded dragons, Burmese pythons, tortoises, owls, reptiles and bugs with the arrival of MJ’s Animal Antics, between 2-3pm.

Molly Ollys works to support children with terminal or life-limiting illnesses and their families and help with their emotional wellbeing. As well as providing wishes, they donate therapeutic toys and books to both children directly and to hospitals throughout the UK.

Olly The Brave forms part of a pack that has now been handed out to more than 70 hospitals or health centres, along with a set of books from the charity’s exclusive Olly The Brave series. The mascot has his own Hickman line and a detachable mane which helps to explain and normalise the effects of chemotherapy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Part of more than £4m raised to date, has also been used to fund the first Molly Olly consultant in paediatric medicine at Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

Billy Woodhouse

Licensee Emma Woodhouse said: “Molly Ollys is a local charity that we have always been proud to support, but once you have your own kids you suddenly have an even greater appreciation for the work they do for those who are having a tough time. This Christmas, more than ever, we wanted to contribute towards families who need help and we want them to know that we’re thinking of them.

“We decided to create a couple of events during the Christmas holidays to encourage kids to get back to nature and get outside. It can be all too easy to end up cooped up inside on these shorter days, so we thought why not utilise our acre of beer garden and give the kids a reason to get outdoors?

“The Good Day Farm On Tour and MJ’s Animal Antics are both fantastic family-run businesses who really know how to connect with and inspire children, so we’re sure they’re going to blow some tiny minds as they bring everything from donkeys to (bearded) dragons to the Fleur De Lys this Christmas!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Christmas is such a special time at the Fleur De Lys and we’d just love to share it in a new and exciting way with our youngest customers as well this year.”

Fleur De Lys charity Christmas activity days.

Both events, which cost £5, have limited ticket capacity to ensure the optimum experience for visitors but the pub will be open as usual to enjoy The Fleur’s new Christmas Menu, from November 30th, including their new range of festive pies.

Molly Ollys founder Rachel Ollerenshaw said: “Molly Ollys are delighted to be supported at the kids activities events this December at the Fleur de Lys. They look like great fun with lots of really interesting animals. Thank you to the Fleur for their ongoing support. We are very thankful as everyone’s support enables us to help more children. Thankyou!”

For the adults, The Fleur de Lys is also hosting a Candle Making Workshop on Wednesday, December 18th at 7pm in conjunction with The Artibus Yard based in Kenilworth. Tickets for this are £35 and include an evening of candle making, prosecco and party food. Tickets for all the events are available from: https://www.thefleur.co.uk/shop

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday, December 22nd diners will also be able to enjoy festive live music courtesy of Tricia Rosas, from Leamington, from 4pm.

The Fleur De Lys is a 15th Century inn nestled in the picturesque village of Lowsonford on the banks of the Stratford Canal between winding roads which used to be part of The Forest of Arden. The garden boasts an acre of land and is also popular as a stop-off for canal users.