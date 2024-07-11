Atherstone local reveals a treasure trove of vintage cars in short film

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 90s resurgence of the last few years has seen the decade trending in a plethora of ways, and now, it seems to be the turn of cars from that era. David Fuller, from Grendon, was recently featured in the short film, ‘Cars That Made The 90s - Part 2 - Sports & Performance’ by Influx, featuring his impressive collection of vintage cars.

Inside Mr Fuller’s barns can be found a range of retro rides from the 90s that would make any car fan’s head turn, including a Lotus Six Siege, Sinclair C5, and the star of the video, a Porsche 964.

When reflecting on driving his all-original Porsche, he said: “It’s done about 160,000 miles now, many of which we’ve done and it just keeps on going. It’s a great car.”

Mr Fuller, who has been collecting cars since he was 19, originally bought the 964 because it was cheap, but now, along with his other classic cars, has a profitable Porsche on his hands thanks to the rising popularity of 90s sports cars.

“I think there was a big push (in the 90s) by manufacturers to have cool looking cars,” he told the nearly 250,000 viewers of the short film.

“Those sort of cars exploded onto the scene, and then all the other manufacturers reacted and we had a really good choice of cars that you could drive back in the day.”

The short film also featured fascinating shots of Mr Fuller’s other classic cars from the 90s as he spoke about his love for the era.

“For me, much of its nostalgia, driving the older cars. It winds the clock back to a simpler time really,” he said.

“I always drive any of them with a smile on my face. I think they’re great.”