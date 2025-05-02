Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An award-winning filmmaker from Rugby is set to walk the red carpet attended by some of the biggest stars in the industry.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leading film education charity, Into Film, has announced this year’s Into Film Awards nominees and educator, Dale Forder, is one of the winners.

He will follow in the footsteps of celebrities including the biggest stars in the industry including: Daniel Craig, Lashana Lynch, Eddie Redmayne, Lily James, Luke Evans, Gemma Arterton, Charles Dance, Ruth Wilson, Bill Nighy, Simon Pegg, Martin Freeman and Naomie Harris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dale is one of three recipients of the ‘Filmmaking Champion’ award, which celebrates those who facilitate young filmmakers to find an outlet through filmmaking.

Dale Forder from Rugby.

He has been supporting young people’s filmmaking since 2021 when he started using the medium to engage with youth theatre groups who could no longer collaborate in large in-person groups. He now runs an extra-curricular film club at a primary school, which is available to all pupils from years 1-6 and encourages the older kids to mentor the younger ones.

Dale said; “I’m thrilled to win this award.

"It’s a pleasure and an honour to be recognised for the work I do with young people, helping them create films, tackle topics that are relevant to them, gain confidence and learn storytelling, co-operation, problem solving and other skills.

"Supporting young people’s filmmaking is important to me as it’s a medium that can shape their educational and creative lives from a young age.”