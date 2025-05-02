Award-winning Rugby filmmaker follows in footsteps of the stars on red carpet

By Advertiser Reporter
Published 2nd May 2025, 13:59 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 14:05 BST
An award-winning filmmaker from Rugby is set to walk the red carpet attended by some of the biggest stars in the industry.

Leading film education charity, Into Film, has announced this year’s Into Film Awards nominees and educator, Dale Forder, is one of the winners.

He will follow in the footsteps of celebrities including the biggest stars in the industry including: Daniel Craig, Lashana Lynch, Eddie Redmayne, Lily James, Luke Evans, Gemma Arterton, Charles Dance, Ruth Wilson, Bill Nighy, Simon Pegg, Martin Freeman and Naomie Harris.

Dale is one of three recipients of the ‘Filmmaking Champion’ award, which celebrates those who facilitate young filmmakers to find an outlet through filmmaking.

Dale Forder from Rugby.Dale Forder from Rugby.
He has been supporting young people’s filmmaking since 2021 when he started using the medium to engage with youth theatre groups who could no longer collaborate in large in-person groups. He now runs an extra-curricular film club at a primary school, which is available to all pupils from years 1-6 and encourages the older kids to mentor the younger ones.

Dale said; “I’m thrilled to win this award.

"It’s a pleasure and an honour to be recognised for the work I do with young people, helping them create films, tackle topics that are relevant to them, gain confidence and learn storytelling, co-operation, problem solving and other skills.

"Supporting young people’s filmmaking is important to me as it’s a medium that can shape their educational and creative lives from a young age.”

