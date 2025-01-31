'There’s already a buzz about our events': Rugby people invited to celebrity comedy nights

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

People in Rugby are invited to laugh along with comics from BBC One’s Michael Mcintyre’s Comedy Roadshow and Live At The Apollo.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Pugh opens the show and Paul Tonkinson headlines at The Old Lion in Harborough Magna on Thursday, February 27.

Peter Brush supports Rob Rouse from The Friday Night Project on Channel 4 on Tuesday, February 11, at The George in Kilsby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both shows, which start at 7pm, will be compered by Tony Vino who has been making audiences laugh across the UK comedy scene for 20 years.

Celebrity comics raise a laugh.

Tickets are £15 plus booking fee and available via Eventbrite, or visit www.thegeorgeatkilsby.co.uk or www.oldlionrugby.co.uk for more information.

Harishankar, chef-patron of The George and The Old Lion said: “We’re so excited to welcome these well-known TV comics to our monthly comedy nights in February.

"There’s already a buzz about our events and having something new to do in Rugby – every week if you like – especially about our new Paint Away Night and Comedy Night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The first comedy night at The George in January was a full house with a great atmosphere and the Mexican Small Plates were clean plates by the end of the night! I know the Indian Tapas special menu at The Old Lion is going to go down just as well with customers there for the Stephen Tonkinson and Josh Pugh show.”