Final call to walk, abseil or skydive to raise vital funds for The Myton Hospices

The Myton Hospices is inviting supporters like you to take part in their ever-popular events, with limited spaces remaining for their Walk for Myton, Coventry Cathedral Abseil and Myton Skydive.

Whether you’re taking part in memory of someone special, pushing yourself out of your comfort zone, or simply want to give something back, every pound you raise will help fund Myton’s vital care and support for people living with life-limiting illnesses in your community.

Walk for Myton - Sunday 14th September 2025

Starting and ending at Warwick Myton Hospice, this family-friendly sponsored walk offers 3, 6 or 13.1 mile routes to suit all abilities. After the walk, enjoy the beautiful gardens at Warwick Myton Hospice, as well as entertainment, refreshments and a BBQ. Entry includes a medal, and walkers who raise £30 or more will receive a Myton T-shirt.

Find out more and sign up online at www.mytonhospice.org/Walk

Coventry Cathedral Abseil - 27th September 2025

Take on the challenge of abseiling down one of the city’s most iconic buildings! Whether you’re a seasoned adventurer or a complete beginner, our friendly team will guide you every step of the way. This event is sure to give you an adrenaline rush and is one of our most popular challenges!

Find out more and sign up online at www.mytonhospice.org/Abseil

Myton Skydive - 14th and 15th March 2026

With all Sky Dive dates for this year now sold-out Myton has opened bookings for next March – you’d better be quick so you don’t miss out! Experience the ultimate adrenaline rush with our exclusive tandem skydive at Langar Airfield. You’ll jump from 14,000ft – and every second in the air will help Myton to be there for more people when they need them most, now and in the future.

Find out more and sign up online at www.mytonhospice.org/Skydive

Natalie Walker, Events & Campaigns Manager at The Myton Hospices, said:

“These events are so much more than just fundraisers - they’re a chance for people to come together, celebrate loved ones, support their local hospice and make a real impact. We rely on the generosity of our community to help us raise £12.7 million this year to continue providing our vital services free of charge to our patients and their loved ones – every sponsored step, abseil or skydive counts.”

If these events aren’t for you, explore more ways to get involved online at www.mytonhospice.org/Events

Join #TeamMyton and help make every moment matter.