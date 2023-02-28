Find out more Coventry, its cathedrals and its glass at a talk in Kenilworth

The history of Coventry and its cathedrals will be the subject of a talk in Kenilworth.

Professor John Whiteman will present a personal view on various aspects of and the background to the cathedral and its glass at Kenilworth Methodist Church, Kenilworth (CV8 1LQ) at 2.30pm on March 16.

Starting with a short review of Coventry history, the talk considers the three cathedrals of Coventry, the city’s industrial background, the Coventry Blitz and the challenges that arose in the construction of the current cathedral, focusing on the glass and its significance, in the cathedral.

Professor Whiteman was born in Coventry and, as a result of the Whiteman family running the company Glass Coventry Ltd (now Solaglas Ltd, Binley Business Park), he developed a strong interest in glass. Glass Coventry was involved with the glass of the 'new' cathedral during its construction.

Coventry Cathedral interior by Steve Cadman

The talk is being organised by the Kenilworth u3a - it is free for members and £1 for visitors.

