First beneficiaries of popular annual Leamington run announced

The first beneficiaries of a popular annual Leamington run which raises thousands of pounds for charities and community groups across Warwickshire have officially been announced.

Organisers of the Wright Hassall Regency Run have revealed Helping Hands Community Project and The Esther Project, which are both based in the town, as the first two charitable organisations which will benefit from this year’s event.

The 10k run, which is organised by Leamington Round Table and sponsored by Leamington law firm Wright Hassall, is set to return for its 21st year on Sunday, April 6 at 10am.

It has raised more than £500,000 for hundreds of charities, community groups, PTAs, clubs and local initiatives since being launched in 2004.

This year, newly branded T-shirts and hoodies featuring a new Leamington-inspired logo which are available to purchase on the run’s website will help boost this year’s fundraising total further.

Phil Wilding, managing partner of Wright Hassall, said: “We are extremely proud to support an event which has not only grown to become one of the most popular fixtures in the town’s sporting calendar, but raises thousands of pounds for countless good causes across Warwickshire.

“It is wonderful to announce Helping Hands and The Esther Project as the first beneficiaries of the 2025 event, and we look forward to seeing all of the runners and supporters out in full force on the big day next month.”

Thomas White, of Leamington Round Table, added: “Helping Hands and The Esther Project provide an incredible amount of support to vulnerable people in Warwickshire, so are the perfect charitable organisations to announce as our first beneficiaries for 2025.

“Tickets for the run are still available, but are expected to sell out as we approach the event, so we’d urge anyone wanting to take part to sign up now.”

Tickets for the run are priced at £25 and are available until the day of the event, although places are limited and people are advised to book early to secure their slot. Entries for the 1k kids run will open closer to the event. For details and tickets, visit www.regency10k.co.uk.