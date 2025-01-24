Five iconic musicals to be shown in Warwickshire cinemas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

You can watch the 'World's Greatest Stage Musicals' from the comfort of the cinema this Spring

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People across Warwickshire and surrounding areas will be able to enjoy some of the best musical theatre productions ever made from the comfort of their local cinema this Spring.

'The World’s Greatest Stage Musicals' in cinemas returns to over 500 UK and Irish cinemas from February to May this year, including Vue Leamington Spa, Showcase Coventry, Cineworld Solihull and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LES MISÉRABLES – THE STAGED CONCERT (2019)SUNDAY 2ND FEBRUARY / TUESDAY 4TH FEBRUARY One of the world’s most popular musicals, Les Misérables continues to capture the hearts of audiences across the globe. Audiences will be able to celebrate the 40th anniversary of this incredible show by watching the 2019 sell-out staged concert version, featuring Michael Ball, Alfie Boe and Carrie Hope Fletcher.

Jesus Christ Superstar

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR: LIVE ARENA TOUR (2012)SUNDAY 2ND MARCH / TUESDAY 4TH MARCHThe second musical to be shown is ‘Jesus Christ Superstar: Live Arena Tour (2012)’ on Sunday 2nd March and Tuesday 4th March. Written and composed by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, this rock opera includes the hit songs I Don’t Know How to Love Him, Heaven on Their Minds and Superstar.

A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN: THE MUSICAL (2024)THURSDAY 13TH MARCH / SUNDAY 16TH MARCH ‘A Night With Janis Joplin: The Musical (2024)’ is an extraordinary musical journey celebrating Janis Joplin and her biggest musical influences. Audiences can see this production, filmed at Sadler’s Wells Peacock Theatre, on Thursday 13th March and Sunday 16th March.

BILLY ELLIOT: THE MUSICAL LIVE (2014) SUNDAY 30TH MARCH / WEDNESDAY 2ND APRIL‘Billy Elliot: The Musical Live (2014)’ comes to cinemas on Sunday 30th March and Wednesday 2nd April. This coming-of-age musical, featuring music from Elton John, features the story of a British boy who begins taking ballet lessons, set against the backdrop of the 1984/85 miners’ strike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BONNIE & CLYDE: THE MUSICAL (2022)THURSDAY 1ST MAY / SUNDAY 4TH MAY The final musical in the Spring season is ‘Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical (2022)’, which comes to cinemas on Thursday 1st May and Sunday 4th May. This award-winning production tells the unbelievable true story of America’s most infamous couple, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow.

Screenings, tickets and further information can be found at www.bigscreenmusicals.com/tickets/