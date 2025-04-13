Flight to Los Angeles took 50 minutes as two actors portrayed 12 characters flawlessly
REVIEW: Cabin Fever
Performed at The Albany Theatre, Coventry, Saturday 12 April 2025 [last performance of two].
There was conflict among the crew. Aurelia was an insecure lead steward who berated Beth, who as her junior colleague was working her first flight. Aurelia was a child who kept kicking the seat in front of her to her mother’s exasperation.Beth and Aurelia then transformed into an elderly northern couple taking a first flight to America who could not work out the in-flight entertainment console. They had brought their sandwiches with them. Then they became a family of four, rather slobbish parents from Sarf London and their two fighting, squabbling children.
The set was a slightly raised dais with two chairs which were adjacent aeroplane seats where most of the action took place, and became different rows of seats depending upon who was sitting in them. Beth played husband and wife Rachel and Michael, forced due to a rescheduling of their flight to sit in economy, but therefore to sit separately. Beth played Rachel splendidly as snobbish with no insight, sitting next to Aurelia as Alice, a long forgotten school chum.Aurelia had a variety of facial expressions as she endured Rachel’s insufferable one-way, self-obsessed conversation.
Michael was forced to sit ‘several rows away’ next to Anastasia. All the pairings of the characters were excellent, with sharp tight dialogue, cleverly observed. However Beth’s and Aurelia’s depiction of Michael and Anastasia was the outstanding pairing.Beth captured superbly Michael’s apparent confidence and masculine mannerisms, such as manspreading his legs and rubbing his jaw thoughtfully. Anastasia was a Californian therapist. Aurelia gave her a voice and manner that just dripped honey and oozed sincerity. We could feel the Californian sunshine and aromatherapy. Over the duration of the flight, Anastasia teased out Michael’s deepest fears and acknowledgement that his marriage was on the rocks.
Aurelia and Beth slipped seamlessly between characters. They were perfect in word, action and expression. This was an outstanding routine and they quite rightly received well deserved applause. After the show they announced that they had been booked to take their show to New York.I assume they are flying…