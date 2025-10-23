Flook - celebrating 30 years with brilliance, dynamism and inventive flair at Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry

By JIll Lerner
Contributor
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 13:09 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2025, 13:20 BST
Saturday 22nd November, Warwick Arts Centre, University of Warwick, Coventry. CV4 7FC. Doors: 19:30. Tickets: £24.00. Box Office: 024 7649 6000. Email: [email protected]

After 30 years Flook show no sign of letting up in their brilliance,their dynamism, or their inventive flair. What began in 1995 as a ground-breaking union of musicians and instruments, has continued as a unique musical offering through one live album, five studio albums and

Most Popular

countless outstanding performances.

In 2025, Flook’s enduring class shines bright as they step into their 4th decade with their exhilarating new release, Sanju, and an extensive tour schedule throughout the year, taking them around UK, Europe and Japan. Their achievement has been recently honoured with an award

from Ireland’s TG4 - Gradam Ceoil TG4 Group of the Year 2025.

Related topics:CoventryUniversity of WarwickTicketsEmail
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice