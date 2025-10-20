Florist with Buckingham Palace connections hosting Warwickshire wreathmaking workshop

A florist whose creations have been featured at Buckingham Palace is inviting people to kick off the festive season with one of their wreathmaking workshops at a Warwickshire hotel.

Alison Gainsford – who supplied flower arrangements for the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Christmas Day speech in 2012 – is hosting her own two-hour workshop at Mallory Court Hotel and Spa on 21st November at 10am.

Guests will be taken through the stages of how to create a door wreath using a wire frame, eucalyptus foliage and various decorations such as baubles, pinecones and dried flowers.

Guests will then be treated to an afternoon tea in the hotel’s 3 AA Rosette restaurant, The Warwick, which is overseen by Executive Head Chef and MasterChef: The Professionals winner, Stu Deeley.

Alison has been a florist for more than 35 years and is currently the in-house florist for Mallory Court, and its sister hotels The Arden in Stratford-upon-Avon, and Brockencote Hall Hotel near Kidderminster.

She said: “We held the workshop for the first time last year and it was a ‘blooming’ success, so we have decided to bring it back again as a fun and relaxing opportunity for people to kick off their Christmas celebrations.

“It’s a great way for friends, couples, and family members to unwind and design their own door wreath from scratch – with some help from myself – along with a glass of mulled wine.

“What’s more – guests will get to take their own wreath home with them to hang on their own front door, where it can take pride of place for many years to come.”

For more information about the wreathmaking workshop, and to book, visit www.mallory.co.uk/festive- wreathmaking -workshop