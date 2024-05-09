Former Concorde co-pilot to host charity talk at Warwickshire retirement village
and live on Freeview channel 276
During the event, Captain Les Evans, will discuss the future of high-speed air travel and the potential continuation of the iconic Concorde's legacy. Concorde, renowned for introducing ordinary passengers to the thrill of supersonic flight, set records and boasted cutting-edge aircraft technology during its time in service. With four years of experience as a co-pilot on Concorde, Les Evans offers a unique insight into its operation and eventual retirement in 2003.
Adam Hall, manager at Great Alne, expressed his excitement about welcoming Captain Les Evans to the village, saying: “We are extremely excited to welcome Captain Les Evans to the village. The talk promises to be an interesting and engaging event for both residents and the public alike, especially with Concorde being in the news lately. At Great Alne Park, we have a thriving community and are pleased to host a range of interesting guests and speakers.”
The event takes place from 5pm-6m and proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to DineWithUs, Captain Les Evans' chosen charity. DineWithUs aims to redistribute surplus but still consumable food from supermarkets to those in need.
To reserve your tickets for the event, please contact the reception at Great Alne Park by calling 01789 489100. Payment of £10 per person (cash only) will be collected by the organiser upon arrival.
Great Alne Park is home to 164 cottages and apartments located in 78 acres of parkland, just outside Henley-in-Arden, in Warwickshire. The village offers stylish, independent living for over 65s, with a range of one- to three-bedroom apartments and cottages. Its central village clubhouse is home to a range of state-of-the-art and communal facilities, including a bar, restaurant, spa, gym, library, cinema, and games room.
For further information about Great Alne Park, please visit: www.inspiredvillages.co.uk/village/great-alne-park.