Free activities for kids in Stratford this summer

A range of free activities are available this summer for children and young people eligible for free school meals across the Stratford-on-Avon District.

As part of the national Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme, several local leisure centres will host an array of free activities, all accompanied by free lunches.

The participating centres include Stratford Leisure Centre, Shipston Leisure Centre, Southam Leisure Centre and The Greig Leisure Centre in Alcester – all of which are managed by Everyone Active in partnership with Stratford-on-Avon District Council.

Each facility is offering something different, from free swim or gym sessions to TAGactive games and swim discos. Every session will include a free nutritious and balanced lunchtime meal.

Swimming at Shipston Leisure Centre

The initiative aims to ensure that children from families who are eligible for free school meals can enjoy an active and engaging Easter half term.

All activities will take place from Monday 22 July until Friday 30 August. More information below:

Stratford Leisure Centre – Stratford-upon-Avon

Stratford Leisure Centre will host free TAGactive sessions, an arena-based game designed to test strategy, speed, agility, awareness and bravery, while promoting fitness, fun and competition. For this activity, children will need to be between the ages of 8-16 years.

Sessions will take place Monday to Friday from 10am until 2pm.

Shipston Leisure Centre – Shipston-on-Stour

Shipston Leisure Centre will host free swim sessions to help children build confidence in the water and improve their swimming skills.

Family swim sessions will take place on Mondays at 10.30am, and inflatable swim sessions will take place on Saturdays at 3.30pm.

Southam Leisure Centre – Southam

Southam Leisure Centre will host a variety of fun swim sessions, with swim discos taking place on Tuesdays at 2pm, and public swimming on Thursdays at 1pm.

The Greig Leisure Centre – Alcester

The Greig Leisure Centre in Alcester will be hosting free junior gym sessions aimed at those between 11 and 15 years old. Those eligible will be able to join any of the regular scheduled sessions, but will require a gym induction ahead of attending.

Sessions will take place every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 4pm-5pm and 5pm-6pm.

Richard Bell, contract manager at Everyone Active, said: “We’re delighted to be part of the national HAF programme and provide children with the opportunity to get active this summer, regardless of their financial circumstances.

“With activities designed to promote both physical wellbeing and social interaction, we hope to see children from the Stratford-on-Avon District join us to have fun and develop new skills.”

Cllr Lorraine Grocott, Environmental and Neighbourhood Services Portfolio said: “We know that school holidays can be pressure points for some families because of increased costs, especially during the long summer break. These holiday activity programmes are a great way for young people to try a range of fun activities in a safe environment and meet new friends.

“Thanks must also go to Everyone Active for providing a fantastic and varied range of activities. If your child is eligible, I would encourage families to book their place as soon as possible.”

School children from reception to Year 11 in receipt of benefits related free school meals are eligible for HAF sessions. Parents and guardians of eligible children are encouraged to register here.