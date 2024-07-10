Free event gives families a chance to find out what goes on at sewage treatment works

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ever wondered what happens to all the stuff that gets flushed down the toilet? Well now Severn Trent is providing a chance to find out with a free family-friendly event.

Just in time for the summer holidays, the water company is offering a fun and informative tour at Norton Green Sewage Treatment Works in Warwickshire for youngsters and their families.

It will be a chance to ‘lift the lid’ on what the team at Norton Green does, how they deal with everything that gets flushed down the toilet and how the wastewater is treated and cleaned before being released back into the environment.

Going ahead on Thursday, July 25th, there are a limited number of spaces available for the session and will be issues on a first come, first served basis.

Severn Trent summer education tours

Running between 1pm and 3pm, the session will begin with a tour of the site explaining everything on how wastewater is treated and what the amazing process is.

Not only is it educational with an opportunity to see behind the scenes, the event will also have the Wonderful Water Tour buses for the children too, which has so much to see and do including repairing pipes, unblocking the smelly sewers and also take part in some virtual reality too.

Maxine Smith, Senior Education Officer at Severn Trent, said: “After a number of super successful trial events, we are really looking forward to being able to open this session up to children and their families so they can find out more about Severn Trent and all the work that goes into treating wastewater.

“Please keep in mind that spaces are limited for the Norton Green Sewage Treatment Works tour, but if there is more demand for extra sessions, we will look at seeing if there are more available dates.

“We know it’s hard to come up with things to keep children entertained during the holidays so why not come along to an event that is unique, educational, fun, free and one to remember. We look forward to welcoming everyone along so they can learn about the work of Severn Trent.”

Those that book on are asked to wear sturdy closed footwear. All other necessary PPE which is required will be provided on the day. The tour is outdoors so please wear suitable clothing for the weather and parents and guardians are responsible for their children and must remain with them at all times.