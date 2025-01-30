Free Gallery LATE event returns to Warwick Arts Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warwick Arts Centre’s popular free event, Gallery LATE, returns on Thursday 6 February 2025 (4.30pm-10pm) for a special one-off evening of live music, workshops, art and psychedelic visuals.

In conjunction with the art centre’s current exhibition The Future Is Today: Prints and the University of Warwick 1965 to Now - which celebrates 60 years of the university’s art collection - this latest Gallery LATE event explores the free-thinking and radical spirit of the mid-1960’s, when the university was founded.

Guests include Coventry bands Batsch and Duke Keats, who are set to perform bespoke live sets amidst the gallery’s colourful art pieces, where there will also be vinyl record and vintage clothing stalls. Meanwhile, the arts centre’s foyer hosts the Printmakers Market, featuring a unique range of limited edition artworks from 20 local artists – all accompanied by a decade spanning soundtrack courtesy of inclusive club night and brand, Cov Sauce.

Visitors can also print their own tote bag to take home thanks to a free screen-printing workshop hosted by Print Manufactory, and enjoy a lucky dip film poster giveaway with Warwick Arts Centre’s cinema.

Gallery LATE X Printmakers Market features an evening of music, art and more.

Among the artists joining the Printmakers Market are: Caitriona Dunnett, Giddy Goat Prints, John Freeman, PW Print Studio (Paul Wooldridge), Jodie Wingham, Haseebah Ali, Holly Seymour, Jamie Gray, Adele Mary Reed, Kay Lo - Kinga Arden, Elly Bazigos, Commonground, Jonny McGarry, Juneau Projects, Cecilia Mackay, Steve Davies, Charlotte Ashman, Eric Gaskell, John Cumming and Chris Allton.

Twenty-seven year old Duke Keats and band quote influences ranging from The Beatles and Prince to David Bowie and Jimi Hendrix. They have previously supported such acts such as Her’s and Penelope Isles, as well as singing alongside Stereolab’s Lætitia Sadier. A new four-track EP, This California Dreaming, is streaming now.

Electro-pop act Batsch have supported Beirut and, more recently, Discovery Zone aka JJ Weihl. The duo are currently preparing for the release of their latest EP.

The ongoing The Future Is Today exhibition features works by a string of innovative and pioneering artists including Andy Warhol, David Hockney, Tracey Emin, Damien Hirst and Yinka Shonibare, and will be open for the duration of the event.

Duke Keats, whose track, This California Dreaming, is now streaming.

Kate Walters, Programme Manager at Warwick Arts Centre, said: “With this Gallery LATE, fun and variety have been our chief motivators to accompany a pivotal exhibition which spans 60 years of the University of Warwick – an institution created in a period characterised by experimentation, rebellion, and a variety of new styles and movements.”

◼ Gallery LATE x Printmakers Market is on Thursday 6 February 2025 from 4.30pm to 10pm, at Warwick Arts Centre, University of Warwick, Coventry. Admission free, no booking required. For more details, see: warwickartscentre.co.uk