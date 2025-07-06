Free puppet-making workshop

The Norah's Ark project team

Turning unwanted items into puppets and props will be centre stage at a free workshop on Saturday morning 12 July at Stratford Town Trust’s Community Hub. It is one of a series of activities leading into a new community play called Norah’s Ark, planned for 2026.

Pamela Devine, who will be directing the play, said: ‘The idea of the workshop is for people to come along and have fun making things inspired by the play, and to try out ways of using unwanted materials. Some participants might like a further involvement in the play, but for others it can be a one-off session.

‘There’ll be other opportunities for people to dip a toe into community theatre as more workshops are being arranged, including a ‘rubbish orchestra’ workshop later this year.’

Norah’s Ark will take a modern look at the Noah’s Ark story. In an entertaining way - with actors, puppets and music, and using recycled materials - it will convey a serious message about flooding and the climate crisis. Mrs Noah will be given a voice too.

The puppet and prop-making workshop is open to adults (and children accompanied by an adult).

For more information about the workshop and how to book a place see https://www.guildchapel.co.uk/events