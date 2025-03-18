Free Southam event explores nutrition and hydration for healthy ageing
Taking place on Thursday 28th March from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Tithe Lodge, Southam, the session will offer expert advice, friendly discussion, and a chance to connect over light refreshments.
The event will feature a talk from Jo Cleary, Learning & Development Manager at Unique Senior Care, who will share simple, achievable steps for healthier ageing, using resources from the British Dietetic Association. She will be joined by Mina Hunjan, Clinical Pharmacist, who will share key considerations around food and drink for those taking medication.
“Eating well and staying hydrated can have such a huge impact on how we feel, but sometimes we don’t realise just how much of a difference it makes,” said Jo Cleary. “This session is all about practical, simple steps that anyone can take to help maintain their health and independence – and, of course, it’s a great opportunity to enjoy a cuppa and a chat!”
Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions during a dedicated Q&A session and socialise with others in a welcoming environment.
The event is free and open to all, including both residents of Tithe Lodge and the wider community. Visitors attending from outside the lodge should enter via the main entrance on High Street, Southam.
Unique Senior Care, known for its commitment to outstanding home care, is hosting this event as part of its ongoing effort to support older adults and their families with practical advice on maintaining independence and well-being.
For more information or to confirm attendance, please contact [email protected].