Free sports day taking place at Stratford Recreation Ground next week
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The summer event will offer a wide variety of sports activities for free and is aimed at all interests, ages and abilities.
Football, tennis, rounders and netball are just a selection of the activities on offer at the event, which will take place from 10.30am to 1.30pm.
The sports day has been organised by the team at Stratford Leisure Centre, which is operated by Everyone Active in partnership with Stratford-on-Avon District Council.
Amy Widman, activity and wellbeing manager at Everyone Active, said: “We are thrilled to be hosting a Love Your Park Day for the local community and visitors to Stratford-upon-Avon.
“No matter your ability or current activity level, it’s an opportunity to get active and try something new – all while having fun, of course.
“It’s set to be a fantastic day for all the family and picnics are very much encouraged. We look forward to seeing residents and visitors there!”
Lorraine Grocott, Portfolio Holder for Environmental & Neighbourhood Services, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for Stratford-on-Avon District Council to team up with Everyone Active and celebrate the combined benefits of physical activity whilst enjoying one of our many open spaces in the District.
“Stratford District Council is committed to improving the health and wellbeing of residents through boosting physical activity and we would encourage as many residents and visitors as possible to attend!”
Those wanting to attend can simply turn up on the day and get involved. For more information, contact Stratford Leisure Centre.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.