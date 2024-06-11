Free tango lessons for over 55s

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stratford Leisure Centre is launching free dance sessions for people aged 55 and over this June.

Tango will be the dance style of choice for the sessions, inviting people of all abilities to get active and learn something new.

The sessions start from Monday 10th June and will take place every week from 2pm-3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre, which is managed by Everyone Active in partnership with Stratford District Council, has teamed up with The Midlands Tango Association and Think Active to launch the new sessions.

Senior dance sessions

The organisers hope that the ‘Dance for Wellness’ sessions will encourage the older community in Stratford to improve their health and wellbeing, all while engaging in a fun, sociable activity.

Amy Widman, contract activity & wellbeing manager at Everyone Active, said: “Dance is a brilliant way to move your body and reap the health benefits of physical activity.

“It can support cardiovascular health and help to improve balance, strength and coordination. Plus, it has great mood-boosting properties.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy continues: “We’re excited to launch something a bit different here at Stratford Leisure Centre. The sessions are an opportunity to get active, while socialising and learning something new at the same time.

“So, if you’re over 55 and looking for a new way to keep fit, come on down to our new tango classes!”

Cllr Lorraine Grocott, Environmental and Neighbourhood Services Portfolio said: “We all know the importance of an active lifestyle, and this can take many forms — the key is to find something you like doing.

“Working with Everyone Active, we offer lots of different opportunities for older people to take part in physical activity that helps them stay active in ways that suit their needs and abilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s great to be able to offer a range of different activities and alternative options to appeal to a wider audience and I would encourage anyone to come along and join in these free dance sessions.”