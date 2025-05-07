Free tea and coffee for veterans visiting War Memorial Park on VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Coventry café will join nationwide tributes to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day – with free hot drinks for veterans visiting the War Memorial Park on the day.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Park Bistro, located in Coventry’s War Memorial Park and operated by No Ordinary Hospitality, will offer complimentary tea or coffee to veterans on Thursday, May 8 as a small token of gratitude for their service.

Staff will offer free drinks to veterans as the city marks eight decades since Victory in Europe in 1945, signalling the end of the Second World War in Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coventry’s War Memorial Park was created in the 1920s to honour the 2,587 local men who lost their lives during the First World War, with the on-site Park Bistro welcoming visitors throughout the year, serving a menu of hot food, drinks, cakes, and light lunches.

Ryan Hobday with father & daughter, Pete Fazakarley (Corporal), Sarah Hardy (Major) at War Memorial Park on Remembrance Day 2024

Ryan Hobday, retail manager at No Ordinary Hospitality, said: “We’re proud to mark this important anniversary by offering a small gesture of thanks to those who served.

“The War Memorial Park holds deep meaning for many in Coventry and beyond. The sense of community it offers is absolutely brilliant and that will certainly be felt on Thursday when the city comes together for VE Day.

“We look forward to welcoming veterans and members of the public for a day of reflection and remembrance.”