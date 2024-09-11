Friends of Warwickshire County Record Office will hold a talk on the silk mill
For a brief period from 1770 to 1860, Chipping Campden experienced industrialisation in the form of a mill that boosted the local economy by employing several women and children to prepare raw silk for the thriving Coventry silk ribbon industry.
Dick Cluley's talk will describe the mill's history, the processes used, its role in the international luxury goods trade, and the identities of some of the proprietors and workers involved.
Chipping Campden Silk Mill and the Coventry Silk Mill and the Coventry Silk Ribbon Industry will be held at the Warwickshire County Record Office, Priory Park, Cape Road, Warwick CV34 4JS, on Sunday, 29 September, 2024 at 3pm.
Everyone is very welcome to attend, with £3 payable in cash at the door.
