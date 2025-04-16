From archeology to lingerie - influences for an art exhibition

Jane Archer's artwork as backdrop to Tamsin Scannell and Friends on First Thursday

Five artists present a stunning display of over 100 highly original artworks at Art at the Alex in Rugby town this month.

Called 'An Eyeful at the Alex' the April exhibition at Art at the Alex in Rugby shows work by five particularly talented local artists. From vibrant abstracts by Rugby artist Debra Wenlock to the monochromatic stone carvings and Pompeii inspired lead-work by Daventry-based Pete Martin the show covers a huge range. Southam painter and potter Helen Button shows off both sides of her portfolio and Jane Tilley twists wire into fabulous 2D and 3D artworks including Tiffany lamp and bra. Jane Archer's lovely floral watercolours in the Garden Room were a lovely backdrop to the opening night performance by classical musicians Tamsin Scammell and friends.

This is a lovely reflective place to sit and enjoy a drink and cake while taking in how talented, versatile and surprising local artists are. Entry is free and the show is open Thursday-Saturdays (11-4) until April 27th.

Art at the Alex describes itself as a quirky little arts centre in Rugby town and prides itself on displaying artwork by local artists. Described as 'a gamechanger' for local artists by Jane Tilley, (whose work is on show this month). For the past three years owners Chris Pegler and Steve Davies (themselves artists and makers) have taken pleasure in forging connections with artists, discovering new talent and revealing this to locals through monthly exhibitions. In 2025 the opening hours have expanded, new studio artists have joined and the space in this former pub is even more intensively used – bringing together artists and makers from the area to meet, teach, show and make work.

If you love art or are an artist yourself this is somewhere you definitely need to visit. out more about us at https://artatthealex.com.