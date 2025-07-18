From circus rings to second chances: A different kind of elephant story at Leamington's Jephson Gardens

Visitors to Jephson Gardens in Leamington Spa this August may pause by the bronze elephant sculptures — a tribute to Leamington’s unexpected history with performing elephants.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the late 1800s, local trainer Samuel Lockhart became famous for parading his elephants through the town and across Europe. What was once entertainment is now a sobering reminder of how wild elephants were captured, broken, and made to perform.

More than a century later, one of this year’s Art in the Park exhibitors is using her artwork to tell a very different kind of elephant story — one focused on recovery, dignity, and a second chance for these magnificent wild creatures to live freely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warwickshire-based wildlife artist Louise Hancox is exhibiting at Art in the Park for the first time, with a piece that has already moved many who’ve followed its story.

Faa Sai, living freely at Elephant Nature Park sanctuary in northern Thailand.

Her drawing, "Unwritten Courage", began as a tribute to Faa Sai — a beloved elephant lost during catastrophic floods at Elephant Nature Park, a rescue sanctuary in Thailand.

But the portrait accidentally captured another elephant, Mintra. The result is a tribute to two rescued elephants: one in form, one in spirit.

The artwork is now raising funds for Save Elephant Foundation, with all profits from print and card sales — and from a live online auction of the original, running 1–12 August and closing on World Elephant Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, Louise is donating 20% of profits from her other fine art print sales during the summer campaign to support the sanctuary’s work.

Louise Hancox, exhibiting at Art in the Park for the first time, with her elephant fundraiser artwork.

“This fundraiser is a beautiful tribute to our elephants — the ones we’ve lost — and a powerful act of support for those still healing. We’re deeply grateful to see art used in such a meaningful way.”

Save Elephant Foundation

Louise will be exhibiting at Stand 32 on The Archery Lawn in Jephson Gardens throughout the festival, and visitors can meet Nicola — the supporter who volunteered at the sanctuary and inspired the piece — at the stand on Saturday 2nd August.

Learn more and support the campaign at www.louisehancoxfineart.co.uk/elephants