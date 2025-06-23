From Rugby - first steam since 1967 between Bletchley and Bicester

Supplied by The Railway Touring Company Black 5 No 44871 credit Jack Boskett taken in Oxfordshire

Steam is to return to the Bletchley and Bicester section of the old Varsity Line for the first time since 1967 and passengers from Rugby and Milton Keynes have chance to take this special journey. The Railway Touring Company has announced a steam special, The Chiltern Explorer, on Saturday, November 1.

Part of the East West Rail project to deliver a modern rail connection between Oxford and Cambridge following the closure of the historic Varsity Line to passenger services in 1967, the Bletchley to Bicester stretch of around 41 miles reopened in 2024. However, The Railway Touring Company’s trains will be the first to be steam hauled over this reinstated stretch, which includes the newly reconstructed Bletchley Flyover, a major engineering feat that utilises a box section flyover.

On November 1, The Chiltern Explorer will depart from Manchester Piccadilly, picking up at Stockport, Wilmslow, Crewe, Nuneaton, Rugby and Milton Keynes. As well the novelty of steaming along the Bletchley to Bicester section, passengers will enjoy a visit to either Oxford, the ‘city of dreaming spires’, or to Reading with its museum housing Britain’s Bayeux Tapestry, the Museum of English Rural Life and Abbey.

“We are constantly looking for new and interesting routes for our mainline steam excursions,” commented Kelly Osborne, The Railway Touring Company’s MD.“It’s great to see former railways being reinstated and we know rail enthusiasts, as well as anyone seeking an interesting day out, will appreciate this opportunity to travel by steam on another section of the historic Varsity Line.”

Locomotive power is to be announced closer to the dates. The train will make its return journey diesel hauled.

Standard tickets start at £115 per person. First and Premier Dining options are available.

Visit The Railway Touring Company’s website for details: www.railwaytouring.net