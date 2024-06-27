From Sketch to Street: British Motor Museum to open a new groundbreaking exhibition
and live on Freeview channel 276
From Sketch to Street will showcase the creative and technical processes behind iconic and innovative vehicles across Britain's motor manufacturing past through five key themes: interior design, exterior design, functional design, materials, and trim. Visitors will be able to unpick the processes and people behind the cars and see how their own design ideas could shape the future.
Highlights of the exhibition include designers’ initial sketches, items on loan from luxury car brands and even a highly anticipated modern clay model. There will be hands-on interactives, inviting visitors to solve design problems or think about what would matter to them when designing a car. This all comes together to form a memorable opportunity to discover the artistic and engineering visions that bring together beauty and function.
Cat Boxall, Curator at the British Motor Museum said, "We are thrilled to bring this unique and groundbreaking exhibition to the Museum. It will celebrate the rich history of car design and look at the innovative and creative spirit that continues to drive the industry forward. We look forward to seeing what our visitors think as they join us on this fascinating journey and uncover the treasures of this new exhibition.”
Access to the exhibition is included with standard Museum admission tickets. Museum entry is just £43 for a family in advance or £49 on the day, £16 for adults in advance or £19 on the day, £14 for concessions in advance or £17 on the day, £9 for children (5-16 years) in advance or £10 on the day and under 5s are FREE. There is also the option to Gift Aid or donate your entry fee and get an Annual Pass in return at no extra cost. To find out more information about the exhibition, please visit the website at www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/explore/from-sketch-to-street
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.