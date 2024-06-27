From Sketch to Street: British Motor Museum to open a new groundbreaking exhibition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The British Motor Museum is to open a new, ground-breaking exhibition. ‘From Sketch to Street’ will open to the public on 19 July and will run until April 2025. This unique feature exhibition explores the art and engineering involved in historic British car design, while inspiring hope for the industry’s future.

From Sketch to Street will showcase the creative and technical processes behind iconic and innovative vehicles across Britain's motor manufacturing past through five key themes: interior design, exterior design, functional design, materials, and trim. Visitors will be able to unpick the processes and people behind the cars and see how their own design ideas could shape the future.

Highlights of the exhibition include designers’ initial sketches, items on loan from luxury car brands and even a highly anticipated modern clay model. There will be hands-on interactives, inviting visitors to solve design problems or think about what would matter to them when designing a car. This all comes together to form a memorable opportunity to discover the artistic and engineering visions that bring together beauty and function.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cat Boxall, Curator at the British Motor Museum said, "We are thrilled to bring this unique and groundbreaking exhibition to the Museum. It will celebrate the rich history of car design and look at the innovative and creative spirit that continues to drive the industry forward. We look forward to seeing what our visitors think as they join us on this fascinating journey and uncover the treasures of this new exhibition.”

Clay Land Rover