Fun and friendship: Kenilworth u3a Open Afternoon

By Maxine Haddleton
Contributor
Published 21st Sep 2025, 19:55 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2025, 13:12 BST
Painting Interest Groupplaceholder image
Painting Interest Group
Kenilworth is gearing up for an afternoon bursting with activity as the town’s u3a throws open the doors of Kenilworth Methodist Church from 2 -4 pm, on Saturday, October 18th.

The event promises to be a real treat, showcasing the huge variety of fun, fascinating and inspiring activities the group has to offer. From hobbyists and history buffs to film fans and craft lovers, there will be something to catch everyone’s eye.

The last showcase in 2022 was a huge success, attracting a bumper crowd and dazzling visitors with displays from the many u3a interest groups. This year promises even more! Visitors can expect a lively mix of displays, demonstrations and new for 2025, a film screenings programme to enjoy.

It’s the only chance to see everything Kenilworth u3a does under one roof – so whether you’re already a member or just curious, do come along.

Striding out with one of the walking groupsplaceholder image
Striding out with one of the walking groups

Kenilworth u3a is part of a UK wide, cooperative movement of people no longer in full time work, who come together to continue their social, creative and educational interests in a friendly and informal context. We have no age restrictions and no political or religious affiliations.

For more information please see our website at: u3asites.org.uk/kenilworth/welcome

