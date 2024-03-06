Fun-filled Easter events at tourist attraction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fun-filled Easter extravaganza of events designed for all the community to have fun and learn will be springing into life at a Coventry visitor attraction.

A wide range of activities have been organised for babies to adults over six days at Coventry’s Grade I listed Charterhouse.

A festive Easter egg hunt is scheduled across the beautifully landscaped gardens on March 22, 23, 29, and 30, as well as April 5 and 6, for a small, suggested donation. Participants must discover hidden clues leading them to their prize.

Historic Coventry Trust, which owns and manages Charterhouse, has teamed up with the Warwickshire Wildlife Trust to host storytelling and children’s activities on March 29 and a wellbeing walk on April 5, which will be included in the usual ticket price.

The John Muir Trust will be delivering an exploratory walk to the hidden corners of the heritage park on March 22.

Babies, toddlers and pre-school children can get involved in Nature Makers Coventry to create nature crowns and bracelets, and take part in planting and painting with flower brushes on March 22.

The sessions, which cost £7.50 per child, will also run on March 29 and 30 with the chance to collect nature treasures, make rabbit nature ears, go on a vegetable hunt, play games, paint and print with vegetables.

There is also an opportunity to learn contemplative practices in the Calm Like a Monk yoga sessions for £10 on March 22 and 29, and learn technical tips during photographic walks for £12 on March 22 and 29, and April 5.

Children aged five to 11 are invited to set sail on a Viking voyage with Leif Erikson, as he discovers unfound lands, unknown creatures, and stories far from home in The Unlikely Life of Leif the Lucky.

Coventry University Acting for Stage and Screen is hosting the free family-friendly outdoor performance inspired by traditional Icelandic folktales on April 4 at 3pm and April 5 and 6 at noon and 3pm.

Charterhouse, which re-opened last April following a £12 million refurbishment, was one of only nine Carthusian monasteries founded in England and is the only one remaining with intact interiors, including 15th and 16th century wall paintings of national importance.

There will be guided tours from Charterhouse’s dedicated volunteers to find out more about the three floors of history of the former monastery on March 22, 23, 29 and 30 and April 5 and 6 for £12 each.

Live music will also take place on a stage in the garden including The Phoenix Collective between 11am and 4pm on April 6 which is also included within the ticket price to round off the Easter celebrations.

Family-run tap house and café bar Triumph Brewhouse from Coventry will be running a pop-up café serving snacks, drinks and local beers.

Emily Thorpe, General Manager at Charterhouse Heritage Park, said the six days of fun at the venue is a perfect way to enjoy Easter activities.

She said: “The Easter holidays is an ideal chance to come along to Charterhouse and join in our packed programme.

“There are different themes to appeal to all members of the community so whether you have children who love searching for clues on an Easter egg hunt or want to capture the spring season at Charterhouse on camera, please come along.

“Charterhouse will be open for six days over Easter while we review our summer opening hours, and the events we have organised are a mix of activities included within the ticket price or an additional price and all the details are on our website.”