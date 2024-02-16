Fun for all the family at Macready Theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Macready Theatre, a prominent 250-seat venue nestled in the heart of Rugby town, have announced a thrilling line-up of family shows to keep the little ones entertained this year.

Soon, the theatre will welcome life-like dinosaurs to Rugby with VELOCIRAPTOR (Saturday 30 March at 10am and 12.30pm), a show teaching children about the anatomy and life of one of the most mesmerising dinosaurs.

Comedy Club 4 Kids (Wednesday 3 April, 2.30pm) welcomes the best comedians from around the UK and world circuit doing what they do best, but without the rude bits!

Velociraptor

Next up, expect an afternoon of magic, storytelling, science and bubble art with The Bubble Show (Tuesday 28 May, 2.30pm), as Guinness World Record holder, The Highland Joker, showcases bubbles of all shapes and sizes!

Finally, new parents are invited to bring their little ones to Bring Your Own Baby Comedy Club (Tuesday 2 July, 12.30pm), where they can laugh with the best comedians without the need for childcare.