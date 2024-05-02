Fundraisers call on Warwickshire community to unite against cancer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The charity is urging friends, family and work colleagues to get together and enter Relay For Life, which unites communities to help beat over 200 types of the disease. Teams of all ages, levels of fitness and from all walks of life are needed to take part at Binton Social Club on 6th July 2024.

They are asked to raise as much money as possible in the months leading up to the Relay through a wide range of fundraising activities. Anything from bike rides, to bake sales and bingo – as well as securing donations from friends and family - could help teams to power life-saving research.

Their fundraising efforts then culminate in a unique festival to remember loved ones, honour everyone affected by cancer and celebrate the progress being made in beating the disease.

Relay For Life Gathering

Members of the charity’s Relay For Life committee in Coventry and Warwickshire are calling on people to give their support today to help make breakthroughs possible tomorrow.

Volunteer chair of the event, Amy Brunton, said: “Nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime*, but all of us can support the research that will beat it. That’s why we need everyone in Coventry and Warwickshire to sign up now.

“Thanks to our Relayers – and supporters across the UK - every day, people are being diagnosed earlier, have access to kinder and more effective treatments, and in some cases, cancers are prevented completely.

“By taking part in Relay for Life every person, every team and every pound raised will be helping Cancer Research UK scientists to make new discoveries. So, we hope as many people as possible will join us for an unforgettable experience. We want to bring about a world where everybody lives longer, better lives free from the fear of cancer.”

During the Relay itself, team members take it in turns to walk round a track while everyone else enjoys a wide range of fun activities on offer, including music from local performers.

As the event is non-stop for 10 hours, those team members not on the track can take turns to rest, eat, or join the festivities.

As dusk falls, the atmosphere quietens as the Candle of Hope ceremony begins. The event is the most poignant part of Relay For Life when specially made Candle of Hope bags - decorated with touching messages in memory or in celebration of loved ones - are filled with sand and lit up with LED candles around the track.

In the last 50 years, Cancer Research UK has helped to double cancer survival in the UK. Money raised by events like Relay For Life helps to ensure that this progress can continue and more families can make more moments that matter.

Amy added: “We know the community spirit in Coventry and Warwickshire is incredibly powerful, so we’re urging supporters to show their solidarity, take part and help bring hope to more people affected by this devastating disease. Together, we are beating cancer step by step.”