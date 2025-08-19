Fusion Art Fair - Warwick 26 - 28 september 2025

Get ready to explore and experience Warwickshire's only Art Fair at Stoneleigh Park this autumn

Art lovers, this one's for you!

Bringing together those who love and admire genuine artwork with a range of creatives, the show boasts over 90 artists with 3000+ original works of art. From paintings, photography and sculpture to digital art, glass work and mixed media, there will be plenty to engage seasoned art buyers and those who are just starting out on their collector’s journey. Pieces will range from £50 to £5000 approximately and will take in artists from around the UK.

More than just an ART FAIR

FUSION ART FAIR – WARWICK I 26 - 28 September 2025

Charity Mini Canvas Sale - Support Lifespace while collecting stunning mini artworks

Live Art Demonstrations - Watch talented artists at work and discover the creative process behind their masterpieces

Interactive Workshops - Get hands-on with a variety of workshops for all ages, guided by professional artists

Free parking and licensed cafe - Offering a selection of hot and cold drinks, lunch options and light snacks

NAEC Stoneleigh Park, Warwickshire CV8 2LH

Fair Dates and Time:

Private View Evening (By Invitation or Advanced Ticket)

Friday 26 September 2025, 18:00 – 21:00

Open to the Public:

Saturday 27 September 2025, 10:00 – 17:00

Sunday 28 September 2025, 10:00 – 17:00

Grab your 2-for-1 tickets for a limited time only, bring a family or friend for FREE!

Grab yours now https://fusionartfairwarwick2025.eventbrite.co.uk

ORIGINAL ART. Buy Directly from Artists.

Every Style. Every Budget. For Every Wall.