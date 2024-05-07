GEC REC Junior parkrun celebrates five years of childrens' running in Rugby
Five years ago volunteers from Rugby came together to launch a junior parkrun in Rugby.
On Sunday 5th May 70 children came to take part in a special celebration. GEC REC junior, a weekly timed 2k run in GEC park, have been supporting the children of Rugby for the last five years. Parkrun, an international organisation, supports local volunteers to organise weekly junior park runs for children aged 4 to 14 years. A unique concept, parkruns are free, for everyone, always.
At the special event the runners arrived in their favourite fancy dress and were joined by Spiderman, dinosaur and a donkey!!
If you would like to find out more visit www.parkrun.org.uk/gecrec-juniors