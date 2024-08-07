Get dancing in Warwickshire Libraries
Autin Dance Theatre will be delivering 10 vibrant dance sessions from various cultural backgrounds across 10 Warwickshire Libraries, tailored to our four target age groups: Under 5s, Young People, Adults, and Intergenerational groups. To celebrate and engage the diverse cultural communities across Warwickshire, the sessions will focus on South Asian Heritage Month, East and Southeast Asian Heritage Month, and Black History Month.
Keep an eye out on our socials for upcoming announcements!
Book a session in your local library today: www.eventbrite.co.uk/cc/get-dancing-in-warwickshire-libraries-3532959?aff=odclrlmctfte
