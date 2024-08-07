In partnership with Warwickshire Libraries Autin Dance Theatre is offering FREE dance/movement workshops in local libraries around Warwickshire from July 24 to International Dance Day on 29th April 25.

Autin Dance Theatre will be delivering 10 vibrant dance sessions from various cultural backgrounds across 10 Warwickshire Libraries, tailored to our four target age groups: Under 5s, Young People, Adults, and Intergenerational groups. To celebrate and engage the diverse cultural communities across Warwickshire, the sessions will focus on South Asian Heritage Month, East and Southeast Asian Heritage Month, and Black History Month.

Keep an eye out on our socials for upcoming announcements!

Book a session in your local library today: www.eventbrite.co.uk/cc/get-dancing-in-warwickshire-libraries-3532959?aff=odclrlmctfte