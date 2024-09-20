Get ready for a ‘Spooktacular Halloween’ at Hatton Adventure World with lower prices

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hatton Adventure World is excited to announce the return of its much-loved Halloween Spooktacular, running from 19 - 20 October and 26 - 31 October from 10am - 5:30pm. This year, entry prices have been significantly reduced, making it even more affordable for families to enjoy all the spooky fun! For those who do not wish to take home or carve their own pumpkin, they do not need to pay for it as pumpkins are priced separately, starting from just £2. To celebrate the launch, ticket prices for the opening weekend have been slashed by up to 20%, offering even more value for early birds!

Visitors can expect an array of terrifyingly thrilling activities at the Halloween Spooktacular:

Haunted Cabin Walkthrough – dare to enter the eerie cabins filled with spooky characters and ghoulish surprises.

Village of Trick or Treat – wander through a street alive with animatronics, offering plenty of tricks and treats for the whole family.

Zombie Marsh – brave the foggy marsh where the undead roam!

Bewitching Trailer Ride – join Tristan the tractor for a spooky spin through the Halloween-themed farm.

lithering Snakes & Creepy Critters – get up close with some seriously slithery friends at Scales and Tails.

Laser Combat Zombie Run – older kids (8+) can battle their way through a zombie-infested arena.

Magic & Mayhem Illusion Show – enjoy spellbinding family shows at 11:30am, 1pm, 2:30pm, and 3:30pm.

Those who want to get into the pumpkin spirit can pick and carve their own pumpkin in the Pumpkin Carving Tent with pumpkins ranging from £2 to £5.

Johnnie Arkwright, owner of Hatton Country World, shared his excitement: “We’re thrilled to bring back our Halloween Spooktacular with all the usual spine-tingling fun, but with even better value for families this year. It’s a magical time when Hatton transforms into a spooky wonderland – come and join us for an unforgettable experience!”

In addition to the Halloween activities, Hatton Adventure World offers a wide range of family-friendly entertainment, including indoor and outdoor play areas, falconry displays, and of course, fun fair rides and guinea pig cuddles! There’s something for everyone, whether it’s thrills or a more relaxed day out.

Tickets are available online and start from £16.95 - £17.95. Please note that pumpkins are priced separately from £2 to £5, so visitors only pay if they choose to take one home. For more information or to book tickets, please visit: www.hattonworld.com/adventure-world or call 01926 843411.

Hatton Adventure World is open every day throughout the year (excluding Christmas Day and Boxing Day) from 10am to 5.30pm. For more information, please visit the website at: www.hattonworld.com/adventure-world or telephone 01926 843411.