Get ready for the final Tree House session of 2024
The session is the monthly open mic night at the Tree House book shop in Kenilworth, and December’s edition will take place on Saturday 14th, offering a space for music, prose, poetry and more.
Anyone is welcome to attend – either as a performer or audience member – and enjoy an evening unlike anything else on offer in Kenilworth.
Treehouse session host, and local author, Dave Musson said he was excited to see what this month’s edition brought with it.
He said: “You never know exactly what you’re going to get at a Tree House session apart from one thing – a great night out! It’s a wonderful, welcoming space for local performers to show us their art and for our audience to enjoy an evening of excellent entertainment. If an evening of music, poetry and maybe a few surprises along the way sounds like your sort of thing then please join us!”
Doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start. Entry is free, but donations to the book shop are welcome during the evening – and books are available to purchase all night too. Anyone wanting to perform can sign up on arrival. Feel free to bring your own refreshments and snacks.
The Tree House book shop is located at 4 The Square, Kenilworth, Warwickshire, CV8 1EB.