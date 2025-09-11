Get ready Rugby – We Will Rock You storms The Benn Hall this September!

By Ethan Smith
Contributor
Published 11th Sep 2025, 15:50 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2025, 16:04 BST
Rugby audiences are in for an electrifying treat this autumn as Five Star Theatre brings Queen and Ben Elton’s smash-hit musical We Will Rock You to The Benn Hall from Thursday 25 to Saturday 27 September 2025.

Packed with over 20 of Queen’s greatest hits – including Bohemian Rhapsody, Don’t Stop Me Now, Radio Ga Ga and, of course, We Will Rock You – this larger-than-life musical promises a night of powerhouse vocals, dazzling performances and non-stop rock anthems. The show follows a band of young rebels as they fight for the freedom to make their own music in a futuristic world where rock has been banned.

Five Star Theatre is no stranger to staging ambitious productions in Rugby. Over the past 17 years, the company has delighted local audiences with sell-out musicals, concerts and pantomimes including The Phantom of the Opera, Shrek, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and more. Their reputation for high-quality productions makes We Will Rock You one of the most hotly anticipated shows of the year.

With spectacular vocals, professional-standard staging and talent worthy of the West End, Five Star Theatre productions consistently leave audiences in awe. Their attention to detail and ability to create unforgettable theatrical moments have made them a firm favourite in Rugby’s cultural calendar.

Tickets for We Will Rock You are priced from £17.50–£19.50 and are available now from the Benn Hall Box Office on 01788 533719 or online at bennhall.co.uk.

