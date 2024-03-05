Get that rhythm…The History of Jazz Piano
A musical afternoon of fun and rhythm at Kenilworth u3a’s meeting on Thursday 21st March at the Methodist Church on Priory Road, at 2.30 pm.
Roger Browne, actor, singer, speaker, musician, director, composer, writer and jazz pianist will talk about his amazing life of music, featuring stories, songs and interpretations of music by Gershwin, Kern, Porter etc., in his own inimitable piano style.
Roger has accompanied top international jazz artists including George Chisholm, Humphrey Lyttleton, George Melly, Marion Montgomery, Stefan Grappelli and Louis Armstrong and has played across the UK, North America, the Caribbean, Spain, Germany, Norway, Ireland and the Netherlands.
Members and guests can come along for a tea and coffee and a chat from 1.45 pm - members free - Visitors £1
u3a Kenilworth is part of a UK-wide network of 1000+ charities that provide the opportunity for those no longer in work to come together and enjoy developing a wide range of interests in a social context.
Open meetings usually comprise an approximately 45-minute presentation by an accomplished speaker. Visitors are always welcome.