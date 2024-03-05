Get that rhythm…The History of Jazz Piano

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A musical afternoon of fun and rhythm at Kenilworth u3a’s meeting on Thursday 21st March at the Methodist Church on Priory Road, at 2.30 pm.

Roger Browne, actor, singer, speaker, musician, director, composer, writer and jazz pianist will talk about his amazing life of music, featuring stories, songs and interpretations of music by Gershwin, Kern, Porter etc., in his own inimitable piano style.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roger has accompanied top international jazz artists including George Chisholm, Humphrey Lyttleton, George Melly, Marion Montgomery, Stefan Grappelli and Louis Armstrong and has played across the UK, North America, the Caribbean, Spain, Germany, Norway, Ireland and the Netherlands.

Roger Browne tickles the keyboard

Members and guests can come along for a tea and coffee and a chat from 1.45 pm - members free - Visitors £1

u3a Kenilworth is part of a UK-wide network of 1000+ charities that provide the opportunity for those no longer in work to come together and enjoy developing a wide range of interests in a social context.