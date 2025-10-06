Get your autumn glow on

Tracey Saunders Personal Styling and Tropic with Suzy Finnegan are coming together to launch a new pamper event, designed to treat women to the ultimate autumn glow-up. The duo have created a confidence-boosting workshop combining professional makeup, skincare and fashion styling tips, to help women refresh their look and feel fabulous.

Delivering indulgence and inspiration, over two hours attendees can expect:

Skincare Saviours – tailored routines to nourish and protect skin during the colder months.

Makeup Masterclass – seasonal shades and techniques to create effortless, radiant looks.

Style Reimagined – advice and outfit inspiration to elevate your wardrobe.

Suzy said: "We believe that beauty isn’t just about how you look – it’s about how you feel and this event is about giving women the tools to shine inside and out." Tracey added "Autumn is the season of transformation, a great time for a reset and we want to celebrate that with a glow-up experience that’s every bit as stylish as it is uplifting."

The stylist and beautician duo met via the women’s business network Socially Shared and after a conversation about marketing and events decided to collaborate. Tracey and Suzy are grateful to Louise Fordham, owner of Bespoke Hairdressing, who will be hosting the event at her town centre salon.

It was important for the pair to be in a beauty venue that embraces the importance of selfcare, which is also why proceeds from the masterclass will be donated to Look Good, Feel Better. This cancer charity helps people to manage the cosmetic and physical impact of their treatment.

The Autumn Glow-Up workshop details are :

Sunday 2 November at Bespoke Hairdressing, 4 Church Street Rugby CV21 3PH.

10.30 to 12.30.

Ticket price £7.50 (plus booking fee).

Book tickets at Autumn Glow Up! Tickets, Sun 2 Nov 2025 at 10:30 | Eventbrite