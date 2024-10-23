Gilbert and Sullivan songs form the basis of this wonderful production

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Bitter and Twisted Cocktail

Performed at The Bear Pit Theatre, , Tuesday 22 October 2024 [until 24 October] by Consensus Opera.

A clever medley of Gilbert and Sullivan songs forms the basis of this wonderful production.

The head of the family business, Alexis, had died and the family gathers for the reading of a will, except there is no will – it had been stolen. Fortunately retired policeman Inspector Lawless [David Coulson], who was there as the executor, is on hand to investigate. A single set places the action of this Agatha Christie-lite mystery on the 1930s French Riviera.

Tim Johnson, who wrote the script, clearly has a Mastermind-like knowledge of the work of Gilbert and Sullivan [G and S], as he used 20 songs from 11 of their operettas to produce a wonderfully entertaining script. In authentic G and S style, the story had a light touch and humour which were clearly appreciated by this audience. Claire Johnson as Evelyn was hoping to take over the family business. She had a wonderful soprano voice and her acting, gestures and mannerisms were worthy of a quality opera singer. Frances [Patricia Head], sister of Alexis, who was another relative eying a share of the family cake. Patricia brought joie de vivre and energy to her role as she sang and acted with poise and self-assurance.

Joan Self, who played Doris, the not-so-grieving widow, had a strong singing voice. Her threats to disinherit the family led to accusations and suspicions flying back and forth. Ted [Tim Johnson], whose father had died in mysterious circumstances, and Lester [Paul Mocroft], a shady film actor who had been lent money by Doris, had a motive to try to murder her, as had Evelyn and Frances.

The plot was rather convoluted but David, a wonderful baritone, spoke to the fourth wall with humorous malapropisms. Additionally Tim and Paul gave expositions which moved the plot along apace. All the cast sang terrifically well both in solo parts and in harmony and the acting was often intentionally caricatured but this added to the enjoyment of the performance. The pianist Rachel Bird was outstanding throughout.

The feel-good nature of the performance brought much laughter from this almost full house. Further productions of this type clearly have a ready audience.

Tickets from www.thebearpit.org.uk