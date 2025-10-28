'Gladiators Experience' to open in Birmingham next year

Gladiators Experience

Think you could ace the Gladiators course? Fans of the show are invited to try out iconic challenges from the show itself; Hang Tough, Duel, The Wall, and of course the chance to complete the legendary Eliminator. Participants will step into the role of a contender and put their physical ability to the test in an authentic recreation of the Gladiators arena.

CONTENDER, READY? ON MY WHISTLE, 3, 2, 1…

Friends, family, and contenders, get ready to step into the Gladiators Arena with the Gladiators Experience! For the first time ever, fans of the smash-hit BBC television show can become Gladiators contenders themselves - testing their speed, strength, and skill on the iconic challenges from the show. Launching at the NEC Birmingham from May 2026, the Gladiators Experience promises an unforgettable adventure.

The Gladiators Experience will combine exhilarating physical challenges and inspiring behind-the-scenes attractions suitable for all ages and abilities.

Fans can register now at www.Gladiators-Experience.com to be the first to receive information about exclusive early access to tickets.