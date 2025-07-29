Global musicians headline Shropshire Festival

More than 200 acts from around the globe gather to inspire a new way of being at Soul Revolution Festival 2025, Weston Park,

Members of the Amazonian tribe are coming to Shropshire as well as globally renown musicians and speakers from around the world for this year's Soul Revolution Festival at Weston Park from Thursday, August 7 to Monday, August 11.

This transformational gathering where holistic health, world music, and community harmonise to deliver a life-changing experience that inspires a new way of being. This year Sam Garratt and one of the world's leading Kora player Sona Jobarteh will lead over 200 musicians and workshop leaders in inspiring and uplifting sessions.

With thousands from all over the country expected to attend this annual festival, Director Alex Dudgeon is overwhelmed by this year's interest in the festival. "We have worked all year to bring together a line up that appeals to all age groups and interests"

Sam Garratt is an English songwriter who has played at some of the world's largest MindBody Spirit events and festivals. Sona Jobarteh is a unique and pioneering musical icon of her time whose renown has been rapidly flourishing globally. Born into a Griot family from the Gambia, a tradition that dates back seven centuries, she is the first female within this tradition to become a professional virtuoso on the Kora.

With yoga sessions, dance sessions, poetry workshops, sacred ceremonies, thought provoking talks for all age groups, this festival offers a safe family friendly environment.

Soul Revolution Video : https://youtu.be/zfkRvUkQ3Qw?si=hwYgtr5FUd2b4Ueq